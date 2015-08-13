Watch Samsung Unpacked live from New York

Samsung Unpacked is just minutes away from kicking off in New York and you can watch the whole thing live right here on ITProPortal.

The tech giant is expected to announce the eagerly anticipated Galaxy Note 5, with hundreds of people queuing up in the US and at the simultaneous event happening in London to get their hands on the latest gadget.

We might also get a glimpse of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus and some news on wearables and virtual reality.

The wait is almost over and you can follow the action from Samsung Unpacked in New York live by watching the live stream above. Alternatively, check out our live blog for blow-by-blow coverage of the event.