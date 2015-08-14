Fitbit releases universal Windows 10 app for all your devices

Windows 10 offers a special thing to everyone – the ability to have the same experience on all devices. And the latest Fitbit Universal Windows App supports that vision.

The best thing about the universal app, is that you won’t have to learn a Windows program and then learn it again for your smartphone or tablet.

As of now, the Fitbit universal Windows app is only available for Windows 10. The company will be releasing the Windows 10 mobile and Xbox One versions later this year, so look out for that. The latest Windows 10 app will track your weight, sleep, exercise, food and steps, which will help you reach your fitness goals.

Besides the universal experience, you are also presented with information in the usual Windows live tiles. This allows the users to quickly log any of their latest activities that weren't tracked by the app. All that can be done with a touch of a button. And if you don’t want to use your hands, you can always use Cortana to help you with that.

You can also find your latest updates in the notification center. Plus, if you have any other fitness gadgets, you can sync them with them through Bluetooth. The best part, the latest Fitbit Windows 10 app is compatible with all the Fitbit products.