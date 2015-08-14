LG Nexus 5 (2015) leaked video reveals new design

A new video showing the render of the LG Nexus 5 (2015) has been released by Uswitch, in cooperation with @OnLeaks.

Using schematics obtained from factory sources, Uswitch was able to render the phone into a 3D image. It shows the front and back of the device with all of the features included, exactly where they are located on the schematics.

The front of the Nexus 5 features a dual front facing speakers, similar to the HTC One M9. There is no hardware button on the front, and the volume and power buttons are located on the side of the device.

On the bottom of the Nexus 5, an 3.5mm audio port and USB Type-C port reside. There are no buttons or holes at the top of the device, indicating that the screen will be larger than 5.2-inches.

USB Type-C will be natively supported on Android M, Google’s next operating system update which should come in tandem with the Nexus 5 launch.

As for the back of the device, a 13MP or 21MP sensor sits at the top alongside a two-tone flash. We don’t know if the camera will feature optical image stabilisation.

Below the rear camera, there is an apparent fingerprint sensor, similar to the HTC One Max. With fingerprint sensors supported in the software on Android M, it will hopefully improve the readability and reliability.

The device will be manufactured by LG, like the last Nexus 5. Huawei is reportedly working on a larger device, but no new tablets are coming this year from Google.

Source: Uswitch