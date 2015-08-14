LG to start offering a Hi-Fi music service

LG has announced it will soon start offering a high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) music service, but it’s not exactly a rival to Apple Music or Spotify.

There are a couple of main differences: first of all, LG’s service won’t be available to everyone. Instead, it will be reserved for owners of its “premium smartphones”. If you were wondering whether you have a premium LG smartphone or not, those include the G4, G3, G2 and the G Flex 2.

The second main difference is that there probably will be no streaming, as it was not mentioned in the official press release.

Instead, qualifying customers will be able to download two free Hi-Fi tracks each month with the option to purchase songs at up to 50 per cent off the regular price. In that respect, it is quite similar to Tidal. The audio quality is 24bit/192kHz, about six times richer and clearer than the sound quality of a typical CD (16bit/44.1kHz).

The service will be available in 70 countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Russia, China and Italy.

LG also didn't elaborate on its pricing scheme, but you can monitor the SmartWorld app or www.lgworld.com to find out as soon as the service goes live.

“Our Hi-Fi music service reflects our ongoing commitment to providing additional customer benefits to loyal LG customers,” said Chris Yie, vice president and head of marketing communications for LG Mobile Communications Company. “MP3 music is perfectly fine for most people but those with Hi-Fi capable LG smartphones can experience a much richer environment.”