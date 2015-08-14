Oracle accused Google of destroying Java

In the latest Oracle filing against Google, the company stated that the search engine giant “destroyed” the market for Java.

This is a follow-up of an earlier ruling, in which a judge ruled that the APIs allowing third parties to use the libraries are subject to copyright and it is those libraries which Google is accused of infringing.

Now, Oracle claimed the last six Android operating systems are "infringing Oracle's copyrights in the Java platform."

"Although all of these new Android versions are dependent upon the infringing Java code, applications written for these new Android versions are not compatible with the Java platform, because they do not run on the Java platform or on devices implementing the Java platform," the filing said.

"Similarly, applications written for the Java platform do not run on the versions of Android made available since October 2010. Accordingly, given the widespread dominance Android has achieved with its continued unauthorised use of the 37 Java API packages over the past few years, Android has now irreversibly destroyed Java’s fundamental value proposition as a potential mobile device operating system by breaking the 'write once, run anywhere' principle on which Java was built.

"Google’s increasing domination of the mobile device market with Android, and its continuing failure and refusal to make Android compatible with the Java platform, has destroyed the potential value of a licensed derivative version of the Java platform in the mobile device market."

Google has consistently claimed that, even if the APIs are copyrightable, 'fair use' is at play. Twice the court has sided with Google, and twice the decision has been overturned on appeal, The Inquirer says.