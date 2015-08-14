Samsung teases its next smartwatch, the Gear S2

Of course, all the big Samsung launch hoo-hah focused on the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus and the Galaxy Note 5 yesterday, but the company also gave us a quick tease of its next-gen smartwatch.

In fact, a couple of images of the Samsung Gear S2 were shown, as NDTV Gadgets spotted – check one of them out above. As you can see, this is a stylish looking smartwatch, very much in the vein of a traditional watch with a round face (Samsung had already let us know this was going to be a round-faced device, of course, with a previous teaser when the SDK was released).

Sadly, Samsung didn't actually reveal anything about the Gear S2, save for these images, and the fact that it will be launched at IFA in Berlin early next month. The UI was spotted at the Unpacked event yesterday, though, and isn't Android Wear, suggesting Samsung will be sticking with its own OS Tizen, which again ties in with previous rumours.

Samsung also officially launched its payment service yesterday, and said it was coming to the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus and Note 5 handsets.

Samsung Pay was rumoured to be coming to the company's next Gear smartwatch, but no mention was made of this fact at yesterday's press event – but then, nothing was really said about the Gear S2, so that's not surprising. It should carry the Apple Pay rival.

Samsung might have launched the Gear S2 earlier, but speculation pointed to the fact that the company wanted to put some considerable distance between its new smartwatch and the Apple Watch.