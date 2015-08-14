Windows 10 will block your pirated software

The latest news from Microsoft is bound to create a new batch of unsatisfied customers.

According to a report by PC Authority, which first spotted the issue, the latest update to the Windows 10 EULA (End User Licence Agreement) says that Microsoft can block you from using pirated software and "unauthorised hardware peripherial devices“.

That means if you want Windows 10, you can't have any pirated software. Or "unauthorised hardware“, whatever that meant.

The new clause 7b for Europe, under ‘Updates to the Services or Software, and Changes to These Terms’, reads: “Sometimes you’ll need software updates to keep using the Services. We may automatically check your version of the software and download software updates or configuration changes, including those that prevent you from accessing the Services, playing counterfeit games, or using unauthorized hardware peripheral devices. You may also be required to update the software to continue using the Services.”

However, this is not just a pirate issue. As T3 wisely noticed, there are two major issues with this update: what is "unauthorised hardware“, and does this mean more privacy issues for the Windows 10 user?

"What exactly is an “unauthorised” piece of hardware – how does Microsoft decide what is on the blacklist?“ T3 asks. "And if it’s an expensive peripheral that Redmond decides is dodgy, that will certainly make for a disgruntled Windows 10 user, and doubtless we’ll see complaints start to pop up on the net.“

In general, though, this move is a worrying drift towards further surveillance of Windows users.