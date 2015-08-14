YouTube Live Broadcast announced, Google's Periscope competitor

YouTube is launching another live broadcasting service, in the same vein of Periscope and Meerkat. Announced at the Samsung Unpacked event yesterday, YouTube Live Broadcast will allow people to livestream from their phone anywhere.

The app will be available on the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus and Galaxy Note 5, although we suspect YouTube will push it to other Android devices soon.

Users will be able to privately share the live broadcast with a few friends or beam it out to everyone in the world. It will coexist in the same world as YouTube videos and live events, meaning popular YouTubers will be able to show live video to subscribers.

Accessed through the YouTube camera app for iOS and Android, users will be able to change a few things before going live, including a panoramic mode setting.

Even though YouTube is gunning for the Periscope and Meerkat users, it has not been too successful when it comes to branching from the original formula. Its live events service is rarely used by broadcasters, preferring Twitch.TV, ESPN or their own platform.

That said, Google is investing more into YouTube with its increased growth. It plans to launch two subscription platforms: one to remove ads on videos, the other to allow videos to play in the background with no ads on mobile.

YouTube Gaming is also coming by the end of the year. The video streaming service plans to sign-up prominent Twitch.TV streamers and esports teams to bring viewers over, though this plan hasn’t worked for Azubu.TV.