Microsoft reveals Bing's top 5 most popular back-to-school searches

We are just about midway through August, meaning the school year is approaching. For many students, this spells the end to sleeping in, vegetating in front of the TV watching Maury, and staying out late with friends.
As you and your parents' anxiety builds in anticipation, you are all probably doing internet searches related to it. Well, Bing has been data-mining its search queries to find the top 5 most searched for Back-to-School topics, which you can read below. Number 5 is particularly shocking, don't you agree?
OK, so why is number five shocking? Because it should be number one! Look, I know money is tight, and social issues like bullying can be a big issue, but the quality of education should always be paramount.
This is not an indictment of the parents and students doing these Bing searches, quite the contrary. I find it particularly sad that our modern society and poor economy sets up these pitfalls and roadblocks in the way of learning.
Understandably, back-to-school shopping is yet another hardship. Check out my guide here, so you can make smart choices when purchasing technology. You may even win an amazing Bluetooth speaker!