Samsung Galaxy Note 5: The best bits [Infographic]

With the launch of the Galaxy Note 5, Samsung is hoping to revitalise the mobile arena and reclaim its place as the handset manufacturer of choice.

The latest addition to the Galaxy Note range feature much that's familiar, including Samsung's S Pen, but the overall specs have also increased.

As an alternative to leafing through lists of hardware specs in dull lists, Samsung has produced an infographic highlighting everything it believes is great about the Galaxy Note 5. The company appears particularly pleased with the screen and camera, as these are singled out for special attention.

Described as "thinner, stronger and packed with better functionality than ever", the Galaxy Note 5 is held up by Samsung as being the handset that is perfect for multi-tasking. From the innovative S Pen to the super-high resolution screen, this is a smartphone that demands attention.

Check out some of the highlights in the infographic below (click for a larger version):