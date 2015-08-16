The new CIO challenge: Implementing the digital enterprise

Organisations across every vertical are already experiencing the benefits of digital transformation. Cloud computing has made the ownership of enterprise systems simpler and more cost effective.

Mobility and BYOD (bring your own device) have empowered the workforce and given them greater flexibility in how and where they work. Now, the IoT (Internet of Things) is making a wider variety of business infrastructures smarter and better connected.

While these initiatives enable businesses to become more agile, they also bring a new set of challenges. The CIO is presented with more technology to manage, more diverse ways to use it and more complexities in how it is deployed.

The growing scale, complexity, diversity and criticality of IT infrastructure mandates an integrated approach to managing the systems that comprise the digital enterprise. In other words, a renewed focus on the integration and coordination of teams, processes and systems that span the whole range of IT management disciplines.

The integrity of a business relies on the technology that supports it. Therefore, building a more strategic approach towards technology management is the single most important investment that businesses will make. With this in mind, what steps can CIOs take to undertake digital transformation for their organisations?

The management imperative

To successfully undertake digital transformation, CIOs must re-evaluate how IT is managed throughout the organisation.

To identify new opportunities and address challenges created by the chaotic ecosystem of merging old and new technologies, CIOs require a 360 degree view of the entire enterprise. This means an end to working in isolation and business departments working in silos.

Implementing an integrated suite of intuitive, intelligent, data-driven solutions ensures digital services operate at the highest levels of performance and optimum capacity. The analytics from these solutions not only help CIOs build and maintain a leaner, more cost-effective digital infrastructure, but also help develop an accurate view of the infrastructure across teams and processes. CIOs will benefit from a stronger return on their investment in technology and a consolidated, easier to manage, lower risk platform by avoiding wasted capacity and licensing across the entire organisation.

As CIOs architect the digital enterprise, it’s critical that they prioritise effective management and control across the whole organisation. Digital transformation will be short lived if everyone in the organisation does not feel the benefits from the performance, integrity, efficiency and agility which digital services can offer. This can only be achieved if CIOs work with, rather than against business stakeholders.

This is especially true for companies that deliver sophisticated and joined up digital services via a simple user face, such as Amazon and Uber, which are backed by multiple interconnected technologies upon which the whole ecosystem is supported.

Bringing it all together

Once digital services and the successful management of these offerings becomes pervasive across an organisation, it reaches the level of the “digital enterprise”.

A digital enterprise is an organisation that has a “digital service first” mindset across all services. Every function is based on process, and nearly every step of that process is automated. In other words, every function is digital, measurable and optimisable.

There are multiple digital services that influence and define consumers’ day-to-day lives and most never notice. IT is responsible for the management of these resources and corresponding services: the integration of siloes, the maintenance of compliance and governance, and driving innovation with lines of business.

The management of the digital enterprise is the biggest challenge for today’s CIOs, as well as the biggest opportunity.

Jason Andrew, general manager and vice president, BMC EMEA

Image source: Shutterstock/bestfoto77