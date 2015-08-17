Adobe settles class action lawsuit over 2013 data breach

Adobe has settled customer claims concerning the major data breach which occurred late in 2013, paying out an undisclosed amount to bring the matter to a close.

The breach was a huge one and affected some 38 million Adobe users, with the attackers making off with not just account details, but credit card numbers (encrypted ones).

The Register reports that as well as the undisclosed pay-out to those who brought the class action lawsuit, Adobe also faces a bill for legal fees totalling $1.2 million (£765,000).

Presiding over the case, Judge Lucy Koh had previously said the impact of the breach was “very real” to the customers affected, and clearly Adobe decided to bite the bullet and get it all over with rather than drag court proceedings out any further.

As we reported at the time, Adobe did offer a year’s worth of credit monitoring by Experian to customers whose credit card data was stolen in the hack.

The hackers also got away with source code for a number of Adobe products, including Acrobat Reader, and some of the source code for heavyweight image editor Photoshop was apparently also accessed.

All in all, it was a pretty major disaster for the firm, and one it will doubtless now be glad to put to bed.