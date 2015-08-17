Daily deal: Save 50 per cent on a Roku 3 HD Streaming Player for TV

Happy Monday everyone. If you missed any of the weekend news, here's a quick roundup: Google teased a new Android M video, Apple is officially working on a self-driving car and here are ten things you need to know about the Galaxy Note 5.

Getting back to the present, today's daily deal features a Roku 3 HD Streaming Player for TV, which can be yours for just £49.99, representing a 50 per cent (£50.00) saving.

Being faster and more powerful than ever, the Roku 3 streaming player is a great way to enjoy the most talked about TV shows, giving you access to over 450 entertainment channels of films, TV programmes, sport, and more.

You'll have films and programmes from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Demand 5 and Sky Movies, music from Rdio, VEVO and Spotify and live sports packages including Formula 1, football, cricket and more from Sky Sports all right at your fingertips.

If that's not enough, enjoy photo and video sharing via Facebook and Flickr and top news sources with Sky News and The Economist.

Plug headphones into the motion-control remote to play games or watch late-night flicks without disturbing the household and experience ultra-smooth performance with a 5x faster processor and extended-range wireless.

To get this deal on a Roku 3 HD streaming player for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.