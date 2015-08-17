Dr. Dre's exclusive Apple Music album streamed over 25 million times

Dr. Dre’s first album in 16 years, titled ‘Compton’, was released exclusively on Apple Music on August 7th. Launching on a new music streaming service is a big gamble, but it appears to have paid off, with over 25 million streams.

Even though it would undoubtedly have grabbed more listens with Spotify and Rdio, this is one of Apple’s strongest moves to draw in customers. Any fans of Dr. Dre will know the long struggle waiting 16 years for an album to be released.

In a statement, Apple highlighted the milestone:

Dr. Dre’s album “Compton: A Soundtrack”—a loose tie-in to the film “Straight Outta Compton”—had 25 million streams around the world in its first week, and also sold nearly half a million downloads through Apple’s iTunes store, Apple executives said on Sunday. “We’re beginning to show what we can do in terms of communicating music to a worldwide audience and helping artists at the same time,” said Jimmy Iovine.

On top of the 25 million streams, Compton also managed half a million iTunes sales.

It is not clear how many users subscribed to the three month trial because of Dr. Dre’s Compton launch. We would assume quite a few have subscribed in the past few days, and Dr. Dre’s album has been plastered all over Apple Music since launch.

Drake has also been promoting single tracks on Connect, the social network for artists.

Apple Music has 11 million subscribers, but none have paid a penny for the service yet. We will have to wait a few months before looking into the subscriptions, to see how many are actually paying for the service.