Government has saved taxpayers millions by going digital

According to the technical note, "GDS Controls" account for £391 million of savings, achieved via GDS intervention in Departmental digital and technology projects.

Meanwhile, "GDS Transformation" has been credited for £105 million savings, realised by building GOV.UK to replace a number of separate government websites, the revision of Department for Work and Pensions' (DWP) budget, and working with the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) to prevent it spending its entire budget on a new website.

"We saved over £100 million from spend on telecommunications and hosting under the PSN framework in a number of departments in 2014/15 compared to 2009/10 or the most relevant baseline," the report claims.

Procurement Savings

