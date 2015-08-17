Xiaomi nets 800,000 Redmi Note 2 sales in 12 hours

Xiaomi snatched back first place in the Chinese market last quarter, and is extending its lead with the launch of the Redmi Note 2. After 12 hours on sale, it has managed to rake in 800,000 sales, mostly through flash sales cutting the price.

This is a new record for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, showing it can compete on its home turf. Considering the £89 price tag, we aren’t surprised to see almost a million sales in the opening day.

The Redmi Note 2 runs on the MediaTek Helio X10 processor, also present in the HTC One M9 Plus. The smartphone also features a 5.5-inch full HD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and 3,020mAh battery.

Xiaomi also launched MIUI 7, its new Android ROM, on the Redmi Note 2.

For now, the Redmi Note 2 is only available in Mainland China. Xiaomi has a MIUI 7 global launch event on August 13th, which may be the date the Redmi Note 2 launches in India, Taiwan, Indonesia and Brazil.

The expanding range of countries still pales in comparison to Apple, Samsung and Huawei. Xiaomi is also still focused on Mainland China, launching most of its devices in the region first before expanding out to other countries.

This is in part due to the patents and licenses, which the Chinese company has not acquired. Ericsson, Samsung and Apple all have plans to attack Xiaomi once it hits the West.