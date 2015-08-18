Android 6.0 is officially christened as Marshmallow

Speculation is now over concerning what Android M will be called, and the rumour mill had it right – the next incarnation of Android, which will be version 6.0, will be known as Marshmallow.

Dave Burke, vice president of engineering for Android, confirmed the moniker in a tweet spotted by NDTV Gadgets, and also posted a picture of the new Android statue adorning the grass up at Google's HQ.

Like some others, we were hoping for a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Android statue, but as you can see above, they’ve gone for the usual green android holding a marshmallow, although admittedly it is a giant marshmallow grasped in the android’s little hands.

Along with the name being made official, Google also announced the release of the official software development kit for Android Marshmallow, which is now available for developers to download so they can get their apps ready for Android 6.0.

In a blog post, Jamal Eason, Product Manager of Android, noted: “The Android emulator system images and developer preview system images have been updated for supported Nexus devices (Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Nexus 9 & Nexus Player) to help with your testing.

“Although the Android 6.0 SDK is final, the devices system images are still developer preview versions. The preview images are near final but they are not intended for consumer use.”

The finished version of Marshmallow will be out at some point this autumn, with a number of changes on board naturally enough, although it won’t be nearly as sweeping an update as Lollipop was.

Tweaks are being made to give users more choice when it comes to app permissions, and an automatic backup system is being implemented, as well as enhanced power saving measures to help your battery last longer, among many other refinements.