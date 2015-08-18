iTunes Festival rebranded to Apple Music Festival, Pharrell and One Direction headline

Apple wants the iTunes brand name to disappear, evidenced even more today with the announcement of the Apple Music Festival.

The rebranded festival is just one entry in the growing list of ‘i’ brand shunning. The iconic name, which propelled the iPhone and iPad over boring product names like the BlackBerry 8300 Curve and ASUS Eee Pad Transformer, has been replaced with the ‘Apple’ brand.

It is also a way to promote Apple Music, the music streaming service that is bound to overtake revenue from iTunes. Apple plans to display the festival on the streaming service and feature live audio on Beats 1 for listeners.

The festival will run for ten days this year, between September 19th to September 28th, in London. As usual, Apple will offer tickets to the event through local giveaways.

This year, One Direction, Pharrell Williams, Florence and the Machine and Disclosure will headline, alongside a range of other artists supporting Apple Music. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Drake, Dr. Dre or Calvin Harris on the event list, alongside a list of upcoming artists that have been featured on the music streaming service.

Apple Music continues to establish itself as the premiere streaming platform, with over 11 million subscribers. While we still need to wait for a few months before we can deduce how many stayed after the free trial, things are looking positive for the service.

Dr. Dre, co-owner of Beats Electronics, released his first album in 16 years exclusively on Apple Music. It has already been streamed 25 million times, showing the amount of activity on the platform.

Add onto that the impressive numbers Beats 1 is gaining with guest stars like Drake, Elton John and Dr. Dre, Apple Music is starting to become more than music streaming, with the company building a music platform where all types of experiences can happen.