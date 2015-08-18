Blocks reveals smartwatch prototypes ahead of crowdfunding launch

After making the Intel Make It Wearable finals and a reveal at CES earlier this year, the new upcoming modular wearable Blocks has provided a glimpse of what it might look like.

The prototype of the watch has transformed into an actual smartwatch, in comparison to its original look and concept from last year.

The improved look features a round-faced screen with multiple removable modular links, designed to be as small as possible to allow users to have as many different features as possible without getting too big to fit. As earlier revealed, each module will provide different functionalities so users can choose the features they want.

The design also includes an adjustable watch clasp allowing for a fine tuned fit.

While it shows a number of colour options, the company noted that the team is still deciding on which colours will make the final cut.

The Blocks wearable will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 400 processor and will have a custom version of Android Lollipop that's compatible with both Android phones and iPhones to run apps, and get alerts similar to traditional smartwatch devices.

The company's previously announced plans of a crowdfunding launch has no final date yet, but an official date is expected to be released by the end of summer.