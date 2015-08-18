Daily deal: Save £110 on a Lenovo C260 19.5 inch all-in-one desktop

Good morning everyone, for you today we have a saving of over £100 on this budget busting affordable all-in-one PC fitted with the latest Intel processor. For today only, the Lenovo C260 19.5-inch all-in-one desktop can be yours for just £189.99 saving you 37 per cent off of the RRP (£299.99).

The Lenovo C260 has been designed with space-saving in mind, meaning that it can fit into even the tightest of spaces making it perfect for those looking for a compact yet intelligent desktop solution.

This budget-beating offering from Lenovo boasts an Intel Celeron J1800 2.85 GHz and 4 GB of RAM, and 500 GB HDD. Another feature that is unexpected in such a compact desktop is the DVDRW, meaning no external port is needed.

This desktop is also a must have have for music and movie fans, as you can experience superb surround sound delivered to you by the integrated stereo speakers, housed in the front-facing speaker grille, so you can play your music louder with less distortion. The C260 display is a 19.5 inch LED screen, but for those wishing to go bigger, there is a HDMI out port so you can hook the desktop up to a HDTV, monitor or projector.

Although compact, the all-in-one design provides tool-free access to internal components for expansion and for those looking to upgrade the basic package.

Ready to use straight out of the box, the Lenovo C260 comes with a Lenovo USB keyboard, USB mouse, AC adapter and all the necessary documentation. Other key features include a built in 720p webcam, and one USB 3.0, and three USB 2.0 ports and WiFi.

To make this bargain your, simply click on the 'buy now' icons above or below and save yourself £110 on a great value for money package from Lenovo.