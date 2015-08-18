Facebook hacker pleads guilty to hacking over 77,000 users

Eric Crocker, from New York, has pleaded guilty to hacking over 77,000 Facebook users and using the hacked accounts to send malicious and junk emails/messages to their friends from the hacked accounts.

Eric Crocker was just one of the people out of 70 who were arrested for this crime. This was a worldwide operation named Operation Shrouded Horizon that is related to the cybercrimes that are organised on the Darkode hacking forum.

All the 70 people who were arrested were using the Facebook Spreader tool and received a sum of $300 (£191) for every 10,000 computers that they took over.

Crocker will be sentenced on 23 November. The court is yet to decide whether he will face a fine of up to $250,000, 3 years in prison, or both.

Crocker has also pleaded guilty to violating anti-spam laws and the abuse of internet connections.

So, the next time you log on to Facebook, make sure that you are only accepting friend requests from people you know, and also see whether you have any malicious or junk messages from some of your friends.

