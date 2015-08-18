Kim Dotcom announces music streaming service, 90% proceeds given to artists

Internet entrepreneur and activist Kim Dotcom announced earlier today a music streaming service, named Baboom. The goal of the service is to give 90 per cent of all proceeds to the artist, offering independents a much larger stake.

While Dotcom might be venomously hated by music executives for the Megaupload days, Baboom is focused on bringing independent artists to a platform that appreciates and promotes their art.

Similar to Spotify, the platform will be split between ad-supported users and subscribers. Subscription costs $10 (£10) per month, making it the same price as Apple Music and Spotify.

Baboom is promoting the “Fair Trade Streaming” agreement, which boils down to paying artists more and offering a variety of ways to listen to music. Users can also buy full length albums on the music platform, allowing them to ‘own’ the music.

We doubt Baboom will flourish into a platform where users can find Taylor Swift and Drake, but for independents this is an important service to be featured. It offers more than SoundCloud or Bandcamp, both riddled with stolen and free content.

Users will be able to use Baboom on iOS, Android and the web. The web interface is sleek and reminds us of Spotify, with large album art, a music player on the left side and a lot of featured and curated content.

Dotcom originally announced the service in 2011, but postponed it for a few years. He also has plans to launch an open-source cloud storage provider, after being kicked out of Mega, the company he founded.