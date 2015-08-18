Smartphone sales continue to increase this year, biggest growth from South-East Asia

China might be on a smartphone decline, but the rest of the world has made up for it with a five per cent growth in the second quarter of 2015.

The biggest growers this year are Middle East & Africa and South-East Asia, both reaching over 20 per cent year-on-year growth. North America came third in the YOY growth, with 10 per cent.

The only region to not see any smartphone growth was China, with 10 per cent less unit sales this year. This may be why Xiaomi, China’s number one operator, decided against an IPO in 2015.

Even though it lost a few million units, China is seeing increasing sales value per unit, with a 17 per cent increase to £16.60 billion in the second quarter. North America also noticed a large increase in sales value, up 19 per cent to £11.4 billion.

This is due to a decrease in the amount of middle-ranged devices costing between £200 and £450. Instead of buying those devices, customers are choosing a premium-tier device or a low-end smartphone with high-end capabilities, like the Moto G or Xiaomi Redmi 2.

Western Europe noted a small growth by nine per cent, up to 30 million device sales. However, the sales price for each smartphone dropped by seven per cent to £7 billion, off the back of some large device discounts for low and mid-tier devices.

Overall, the smartphone industry seen a 14 million increase in sales YOY, with a £4 billion increase in sales price for smartphones.