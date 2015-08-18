Speedo and Misfit announce new fitness tracker

Speedo and Misfit today announced Speedo Shine, the world's first wearable with professional swimmers in mind, according to the press release.

The wearable, which also marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two companies, is an activity, swim and sleep tracker. The device is meant to be worn both in and out of the water, and also tracks walking, running, cycling, and light and deep sleep.

Proprietary lap counting algorithms embedded in the device’s firmware track a swimmer’s lap count, as validated by Speedo in-pool testing at their development facility, the Aqualab, and work for all stroke types.

Speedo Shine syncs with the Misfit app for iOS and Android and displays laps and swim distance, along with calories burned and points earned. The company has also announced the upcoming release of Speedo's personalised swim tracking app, Speedo Fit.

The device is built from durable aircraft-grade aluminum and is offered in new light silver color, Pure.

It doesn't require charging, and can be bought in retail exclusively at Apple stores worldwide on September 1, as well as on misfit.com and SpeedoUSA.com, for $79.99 (£51).

Speedo Shine is endorsed by elite Speedo athlete, fitness ambassador, and Olympic Gold Medalist Missy Franklin. "One of the most difficult parts of swimming for fitness is keeping track of laps and the Speedo Shine eliminates that challenge,” said Franklin.

“With the Speedo Shine, you can focus on getting the most out of your water workout and it’s also a great looking accessory to wear.”