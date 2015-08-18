XYZ is becoming huge thanks to Google

The company which is about to host Google's new website is exploding, and it is all thanks to Google's shown interest.

According to a report by Reuters, XYZ’s CEO Daniel Negari was literally shaking with excitement when he read Google Inc's announcement that .xyz would host the website of the tech giant's new company, Alphabet Inc.

"I walked over to my team and said this is the biggest thing that could have ever happened to us. I read the message again because it was so surreal," Negari said.

He had told Reuters that Google’s interest has drawn everyone’s attention to XYZ. The company has seen a very large increase in interest for strategic investments as well as total buyout after Google unveiled its new face.

Negari has had to repeat himself, saying his company is not for sale. "I believe I was put on the earth to do .xyz, and to bring it to the market. My work is nowhere near done," Negari said.

While the company normally registers 3,000 domains a day on average, 30,000 .xyz domains were registered in the week of Google's announcement.

"This (Google's announcement) raises the profile to a level that all the marketing and advertising we do all over the world couldn't have taken us to," Negari said.

Google has recently decided to shake the company up, falling under a new company named Alphabet, and putting Sundar Pichai as its new CEO. The reorganisation of the company was done so that the founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin could focus on new things.