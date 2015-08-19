Andy Murray uses crowdfunding firm to invest in UK startups

Equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs proudly announced today that it has gotten multiple investments from tennis champion and world number two, Andy Murray.

The amount of money which Murray injected into Seedrs is unknown, but we do know that he joined the Seedrs advisory board in June and then identified three British businesses he wanted to back on the crowdfunding platform.

He has since invested in all three, and the company has said that he plans on investing even more.

According to the press release, Murray has invested in the healthier eating chain Tossed which has, as part of their Seedrs round, now exceeded its £750,000 target.

Tossed is on a mission to show that healthy eating isn't boring with a range of fresh made-to-order salads, wraps, smoothies and hot food.

Murray has also made investments in Trillenium, a builder of 3D virtual reality shops, which has been backed by UK success story ASOS and has raised over £225,000 on Seedrs so far; and the Fuel Ventures Fund, founded by award-winning entrepreneur Mark Pearson of myvouchercodes.co.uk which raised £549,900 on Seedrs as part of their overall £30million venture fund.

“I’m excited to be investing in these driven entrepreneurs and their businesses on Seedrs. It’s important to me that I back people who I believe have the same dedication, hunger and professional standards as myself and always strive to be their best,” Murray said about these investments.

Murray was the first major public figure to team up with an equity crowdfunding platform in this way. The Seedrs strategic partnership adds to Murray’s off court interests, which also include his management company, 77, and luxury Scottish hotel, Cromlix.