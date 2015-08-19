Fossil is entering the smartwatch market

The next company to join the smartwatch craze and release its own device is Fossil, an American designer and manufacturer of clothing and accessories, primarily watches and jewelry, but also sunglasses, wallets, handbags, belts, shoes and clothing.

According to a report by Forbes, whose Paul Lamkin had a chance to actually see it, the smartwatch will be an Android Wear device.

It will be powered by an Intel processor and should be unveiled during the Intel Developer Forum (IDF).

IDF15 is set to take place in San Francisco August 18-20.

No spec details about the Android Wear device were revealed, although we did get a glimpse of the smartwatch, revealing that it looks a lot like one of the original Android Wear devices from 2014 – the Moto 360 – complete with the dead-area, ‘flat tyre’, at the bottom of the round display, Forbes writes.

Fossil has also revealed a connected smart bracelet, and a traditional wristwatch with connectivity features.

It is something they call “smarter watches”, which are basically classic timepieces with extra chips and functionality features.

Fossil is not the only classic watch manufacturer to build a smartwatch. Tag Heuer has announced its own smartwatch recently, one to also be an Android Wear device.

It is expected to go on sale in November this year, for the price of around $1,400. Pricing details for Fossil’s watch are yet to be revealed.

Fossil is not a complete newbie in the smartwatch game, though. The company has been building similar devices since 2002.