Gartner highlights the most overhyped technologies of 2015

We are all aware of the role hype can play, particularly when it comes to the latest buzzwords in the technology industry, and Gartner has just released its latest report which attempts to pin down overhyped technologies (or as the firm puts it, those at the "peak of inflated expectations").

Venturebeat spotted the release of the 2015 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies report, which has five technologies on said peak of overhyping.

And it's not much of a surprise to learn that autonomous vehicles – in other words, self-driving cars like Google's – and the Internet of Things are at the absolute peak of their hype.

Advanced analytics with self-service delivery is also right up there – in other words DIY big data platforms – along with speech to speech translation, which is self-explanatory enough. The latter is in there despite Skype Translator being introduced of late with support for a limited number of languages.

Funnily enough, Skype Translator makes use of machine learning to hone its routines, and machine learning is the fifth tech which Gartner marks out as at the height of its hype rollercoaster.

Wearables are also still high up on the hype curve, although now coming down into the “trough of disillusionment” which bottoms out before the “slope of enlightenment” (the latter of which gesture control and virtual reality are now starting to make their way up).

Betsy Burton, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner, commented: "This year, we encourage CIOs and other IT leaders to dedicate time and energy focused on innovation, rather than just incremental business advancement, while also gaining inspiration by scanning beyond the bounds of their industry.”

She added: "Although we have categorised each of the technologies on the Hype Cycle into one of the digital business stages, enterprises should not limit themselves to these technology groupings. Many early adopters have embraced quite advanced technologies, for example, autonomous vehicles or smart advisors, while they continue to improve nexus-related areas, such as mobile apps."