Apple planning to launch rose gold iPhone 6S, 6S Plus

Apple might be planning another colour for the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, to go alongside the space grey, silver and gold. A rose gold or pink leaked photo has appeared online, with both devices coated in the new colour.

Even though the photo has been taken with a low quality camera, the rose gold on the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus looks a lot brighter than the colour on the Apple Watch. This may be a quality defect due to spraying rose gold onto aluminium.

Quite a few Chinese sites have picked up the image, claiming it is legitimate. Apple intends to launch the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus next month, so a few units floating around in China would not be the biggest surprise.

Considering rose gold was added to the Apple Watch, we expect it will come to the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, albeit a little less pink.

Apple is experimenting with quite a few colours, but the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus will stick to its primaries this year. The iPhone 6C, also rumoured to be coming next month, will most likely feature over seven different colour options for customers.

The Apple Watch 2 will also receive new versions, with rumours claiming a ceramic, titanium and rubberised version are being tested. We are not sure if any of those will arrive on the next smartwatch, but Apple is also planning to open up the strap accessory to third parties.