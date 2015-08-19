Stagefright is making a comeback

Stagefright is dead, long live Stagefright!

Less than two weeks after Google released a patch to fix the dreaded Stagefright vulnerability, which targeted basically every Android device out there, researchers have found another one which works in similar fashion.

And is equally dangerous, for an equal amount of Android phones out there.

Security firm Trend Micro’s researchers have found a vulnerability which was since then dubbed Stagefright 2. The vulnerability is in how videos are handled in Android, and it can allow a hacker to run their own code on mobile devices.

Like the flaw in Stagefright, the attack works on nearly every version of Android still in use, from 2010’s version 2.3 all the way to April’s version 5.1.1.

Trend Micro’s Wish Wu says: “With this new vulnerability, an attacker would be able to run their code with the same permissions that the mediaserver program already has as part of its normal routines.

The victim’s privacy may be at risk, the researcher adds.

“Since the mediaserver component deals with a lot of media-related tasks including taking pictures, reading MP4 files, and recording videos, the privacy of the victim may be at risk. Devices with customised versions of Android but with no modification made to the media server component are also affected.”

Stagefright was a vulnerability which allowed an attacker to take over an Android device by simply sending a video message. Because of the way Android handles videos, in some cases the victim doesn’t even have to download the video to be affected.