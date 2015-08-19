Tata Communications launches Formula One Grand Prix competition

Tata Communications recently announced that it wants its fans to create a tool that is able to predict how each Grand Prix will unfold. The tool should be able to predict for each driver and team.

This is the second challenge that the firm is offering the fans to enter into. To make the deal even sweeter for fans, a $50,000 prize is up for grabs for the tool that is most accurate in forecasting these outcomes.

The company says that it wants to harness the power of the brightest minds who are Grand Prix fans and apply all of that back into it. This will help them give back to their fans even more.

The first challenge was set by the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team. It was about designing a new approach through which the engineers can accurately make decisions about the telemetry and sensor data in real time at the race track. The approach would also help engineers working in the factories.

For the first challenge, entries came from Spain, Australia and the UK.

For the second challenge, all the entries will be evaluated by the judging panel of drivers and F1 technologists that include John Morrison, Chief Technical Officer of Formula One Management, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team race driver, Paddy Lowe, Executive Director of Mercedes Formula One team, David Coulthard, Martin Brundle, and the former Formula 1 race driver.

Martin Brundle, former Formula 1 race driver and F1 commentator for Sky Sports F1, says, “In addition to bringing existing die-hard F1 fans closer to the sport, a predictive analysis tool would also open up new possibilities on how the sport could evolve and attract new followers in the future. This challenge has incredible potential and I’m looking forward to being a part of the judging panel.”