UK government and Oracle sign a new deal

The UK government has signed a deal with Oracle, an American global computer technology corporation.

The deal will see Oracle’s products and services delivered to the public sector for the next three years.

The media have reported that the aim of the deal is to save taxpayers’ money.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between The Crown Commercial Service (CSS) and Oracle. It is a follow-up on a deal from 2012.

It was said that the deal will save the government more than £75 million by 2015.

The new deal will see Oracle deliver its services and products to a larger number of public sector bodies, including the National Health Service (NHS).

Sally Collier, chief executive of CCS, explained to V3 that the new deal will also save the government money, but did not go into detail as to how much those savings will be.

"The enhanced MoU will deliver savings across government and allow easier and more effective procurement of Oracle products and services. It lays the foundation for a more collaborative relationship between government and Oracle," she said.

Oracle's senior vice president and UK country leader, Dermot O'Kelly, said that the database company is pleased with the new deal.

"We are delighted to demonstrate our commitment to the agenda of the new government in saving money and delivering leading-edge IT to help transform public services," he said.

"We look forward to continued productive and mutually beneficial relationships with our public sector customers."