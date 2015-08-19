You can use Cortana on a Mac, but not Siri

Parallels Desktop for Mac 11 is capable of booting Windows 10 on a Mac, which gives Mac desktop users an interesting feature – Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana.

The funny thing here is – Apple's own virtual assistant Siri is still not available for desktop.

That basically means Cortana has made it to the Mac before Siri.

So, for example, Mac owners can be working on a document in Pages, and say "Hey, Cortana" to awaken Microsoft's voice assistant. The Cortana window emerges from the OS X Dock, in a similar fashion to the way it operates from the Windows 10 Taskbar.

Among other new features available in Parallels Desktop for Mac 11 is the support for El Capitan, the latest version of OS X.

Parallels also says it's offering "experimental support" for the new OS in its current beta state, with full support to be provided when it's officially launched this autumn.

The company also says the new software will be more energy efficient, meaning less battery consumption on the MacBook. Travel Mode saves up to 25 per cent of battery life, it says.

Performance has also improved by up to 50 per cent, the company boasts.

Parallels Desktop for Mac 11 is available now for £64.99 for first-time buyers, whilst those upgrading from a previous version can buy it for £34.99 from the Parallels website.

Apple's Siri has so far made it to iPhones, iPads and the Watch, but it is yet to make an appearance on desktops. Rumours suggest it will be used to help control a forthcoming version of the Apple TV, but Apple has so far remained surprisingly reluctant to let her loose on OS X.