Britons don't care about security while on vacation

Britons don’t care about security of their digital data while they’re abroad, a new study by IntelSecurity has shown.
The company had asked British holiday makers how security savvy they are, and the results are pretty devastating.
Nearly nine in ten (89 per cent) said they don’t have a security solution in place when connecting to Wi-Fi abroad.
Just 6 per cent of the younger generation (18-24 year olds) has a security solution in place, while 45-54 year olds are up at 15 per cent.
And people do use their smartphone while on vacation, for various things. Nearly 60 per cent of Brits update their Facebook 10 times, and post an average of two photos in Instagram during a week long holiday.
Over a third (38 per cent) of respondents have no problem connecting to an open Wi-Fi, and 13 per cent said they do everything they do at home (via security protected Wi-Fi), including sharing photos and even logging into their bank.
The 18-24 year old respondents were revealed as the age category most likely to do this, making up over a fifth (22 per cent) of the percentage in comparison to just 5 per cent of those respondents over 55 years old. A cause for further concern was that 15 per cent of respondents said they do not take any security precautions when connecting to Wi-Fi abroad because they do not think they have anything to worry about.
However, nearly half (47 per cent) of UK respondents admit that they do not know how to protect their devices when connecting to an open Wi-Fi network. Just over a third (34 per cent) said they think they do, but aren’t sure.
Male respondents proved themselves to be more security savvy in the survey, as 27 per cent of men said they know how to protect their devices in comparison to just 13 per cent of women. The younger generation were found to have the most relaxed attitude towards securing devices, with 18-24 year old respondents being the least aware of how to protect their devices when connecting to an open Wi-Fi network, closely followed by those respondents aged over 55 years old.
Here is Intel Security’s checklist to make sure the cybercriminals don’t cause any post-holidays blues:
- Are your passwords as strong as they can be? With Intel Security’s TrueKeyTM, you become the password. The biometric technology application unlocks apps, websites and devices by recognising facial features unique to you and by doing so, the likelihood of identity theft is minimised.
- Have you turned off Wi-Fi your on mobile devices? To avoid accidentally connecting to an open network on your mobile device or tablet, turn off the Wi-Fi when in a public location.
- Are you aware of the risks your messaging apps pose? Skype, WhatsApp, and other instant messaging services may be using local hotspots without you realising. If your device is connected to one of these unsecured hotspots, hackers can access the information you’re transmitting and even eavesdrop on your voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) conversations when you are using the Internet as your phone service.
- Do you need to do that bank transaction right now? Online banking can wait. Wait until you are connected to a more secure, private connection to avoid conducting sensitive transactions while you’re connected to a public network to make sure your valuable data is kept safe.
- You took out travel insurance, but have you taken the time to protect your devices? McAfee LiveSafeTM will protect your personal data, passwords, and identity from prying eyes. It works across smartphones, tablets, PCs, and Macs—so no matter what device you’re travelling with, you can rest assured that your family holiday is rudely interrupted by a hacker.