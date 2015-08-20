Britons don't care about security while on vacation

Britons don’t care about security of their digital data while they’re abroad, a new study by IntelSecurity has shown.

The company had asked British holiday makers how security savvy they are, and the results are pretty devastating.

Nearly nine in ten (89 per cent) said they don’t have a security solution in place when connecting to Wi-Fi abroad.

Just 6 per cent of the younger generation (18-24 year olds) has a security solution in place, while 45-54 year olds are up at 15 per cent.

And people do use their smartphone while on vacation, for various things. Nearly 60 per cent of Brits update their Facebook 10 times, and post an average of two photos in Instagram during a week long holiday.

Over a third (38 per cent) of respondents have no problem connecting to an open Wi-Fi, and 13 per cent said they do everything they do at home (via security protected Wi-Fi), including sharing photos and even logging into their bank.

The 18-24 year old respondents were revealed as the age category most likely to do this, making up over a fifth (22 per cent) of the percentage in comparison to just 5 per cent of those respondents over 55 years old. A cause for further concern was that 15 per cent of respondents said they do not take any security precautions when connecting to Wi-Fi abroad because they do not think they have anything to worry about.

However, nearly half (47 per cent) of UK respondents admit that they do not know how to protect their devices when connecting to an open Wi-Fi network. Just over a third (34 per cent) said they think they do, but aren’t sure.

Male respondents proved themselves to be more security savvy in the survey, as 27 per cent of men said they know how to protect their devices in comparison to just 13 per cent of women. The younger generation were found to have the most relaxed attitude towards securing devices, with 18-24 year old respondents being the least aware of how to protect their devices when connecting to an open Wi-Fi network, closely followed by those respondents aged over 55 years old.

Here is Intel Security’s checklist to make sure the cybercriminals don’t cause any post-holidays blues: