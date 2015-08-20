Daily deal: Save £50 on a 32-inch SEIKI Full HD Smart TV

As the Ashley Madison hacking scandal rumbles on, the cricket fans among you will be happy to know that today is the start of the final Ashes match, where England have the chance to secure a 4-1 series win.

Today's daily deal features a 32-inch SEIKI Full HD Smart LED TV with built-in Wi-Fi and Freeview HD, which can be yours for just £149.99, a saving of £49.01 (25 per cent).

Discover all that connected TV has to offer with your powerful SEIKI Smart TV. Enjoy the best range of catch up services on any smart TV including Netflix, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, BBC News, BBC Sports, Toongoggles, Opera, Accuweather, ensuring you'll never miss your favourite drama, comedy, documentary, sporting event or radio programme, again.

Built-in Wi-Fi provides easier access to all your smart TV content. No wires required, just turn the TV on, connect to your home wireless network and enjoy.

This TV also features three HDMI connections, Freeview TV built in and a QWERTY keyboard TV remote, allowing you to easily enter any word, phrase or keyboard to any application.

To get this deal on a 32-inch SEIKI Full HD Smart TV for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.