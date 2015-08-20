Apple adds stronger structure to iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, end of BendGate

BendGate, the Twitter trend that went viral a few weeks after the launch of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, might end with the current generation iPhones.

In a new video by Lewis Hilsenteger—the owner of the Unbox Therapy YouTube channel that started BendGate—he shows the alloy on the iPhone 6S has been improved to be more resistant to bending.

A higher zinc count was registered in the iPhone 6S backplate, pointing to 7000 Series Aluminium. This should remove the possibility of bending, but some of the 7000 series is known for higher corrosion rates. The anodisation of the metal should help prevent this corrosion, alongside other manufacturing methods.

The iPhone 6S shell is capable of absorbing more than double the pressure compared to the iPhone 6. Using a makeshift “bend test machine”, Hilsenteger showed the pressure both shells could withstand. The iPhone 6 reached 30 pounds and the iPhone 6S reached 80 pounds.

This puts the iPhone 6S in line with most other devices, but we still don’t know about the iPhone 6S Plus. Considering the iPhone 6 Plus was the biggest offender of the two iPhones for bending, we wonder if the series 7000 aluminium will be enough to stop the 5.5-inch device from bending.

Apple has not commented on the video.

We normally see Apple react to issues on the last iPhone with upgrades internally. The wireless issues on the iPhone 4 were fixed with new areas where the wireless signals could escape on the iPhone 4S.

Even though we never received official numbers on the amount of bent iPhone 6 and 6 Plus units, Apple was automatically swapping broke iPhones for anyone that visited a retail store.

Apple plans to launch the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus on September 9th in San Francisco. The iPhone 6C might also be launched at the event, but Apple’s TV service is still delayed due to licensing issues. All three iPhones will be available worldwide by the end of the September.