Lenovo Vibe S1 to have dual selfie camera

Reports are coming in of a new smartphone with two selfie cameras, and it's not an iPhone, nor a Samsung Galaxy.

According to a known technology tipster Upleaks, the first phone to feature a dual front camera might be Lenovo Vibe S1, the same phone whose images leaked earlier this year.

Upleaks announced the news via Twitter.

“WTF…Lenovo VIBE S1 features Dual Selfie camera…•﹏•” it says in a Twitter post yesterday.

https://twitter.com/upleaks/status/633810343551090688

The phone itself won’t be anything spectacular, as its hardware specs place it firmly into the mid-range.

The leaked key technical specs of the handset include:

5in 1080p display

Android 5.0 (Lollipop) operating system out of the box

1.7 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor

13MP rear camera with LED flash

Dual front cameras

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi and microUSB connectivity

Lenovo Vibe S1's pricing details have not surfaced at this point in time.

According to a report by PhoneArena, the device has gotten the Tenaa certification, meaning it will be first released in China, before expanding to other parts of the world.

So what’s the deal with dual cameras? One camera is there to capture the image itself, while the other one will record the depth of perception data. That basically means the camera can sense depth – which objects are near you and which are further away.

That can lead to some interesting photo effects, like switching the focus after the image was taken, or blurring out specific parts of the image.