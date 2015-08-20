More bad news for Samsung as Galaxy S6 flounders while iPhone 6 thrives

A new piece of research has delivered some more bad news for Samsung, as the firm’s handsets led by the Galaxy S6 are becoming less popular while the iPhone 6 models make considerable gains for Apple.

As V3.co.uk reports, the latest data from analyst firm Gartner for the second quarter of 2015 shows that Samsung's share of the smartphone market dropped to 19.9 per cent, which is a big slump from the 26.2 per cent share which the company held at the same time the previous year.

Apple, however, boosted its share year-on-year from 12.2 per cent to 14.6 per cent this year, so Cupertino is now only 5 per cent behind Samsung in terms of global market share. And of course Apple is about to launch a new round of iPhones next month, which should see another boost to its figures (the company is certainly expecting that given the initial production run, which will apparently see record numbers).

In total, 329 million smartphones were shipped in the quarter, with Samsung accounting for 72 million handsets in Q2, compared to Apple's 48 million units.

Gartner also observed that phone sales in China actually fell by 4 per cent in this latest quarter, which was something of a shock.

The analyst company has also just produced a report on the Indian mobile market, forecasting that the number of mobile connections in the country will grow to 880 million this year, an increase of 5 per cent on 2014.

Spending on mobile services is also predicted to reach $21.4 billion (£13.7 billion) in 2015, growth of 4 per cent, and this will largely be driven by the uptake of data services.

Neha Gupta, senior research analyst at Gartner, commented on the latter finding: “In India, the rise in spending on data-only connections will be driven by two user scenarios – first, to complement their fixed broadband connectivity, so they can use their larger-screen data-centric devices on the go. In other use cases, data-only connections will be the way for consumers to access broadband connectivity because of a lack of fixed networks.”