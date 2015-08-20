Explaining how to access Popcorn Time in Denmark is illegal

Police are always looking for new ways to tackle piracy. In the UK, the police have been shutting down advertising for these services, but in Denmark the police are shutting down any site that describes how to access torrenting sites.

More specifically, anyone that details how to access Popcorn Time. The piracy app has become extremely popular over the past year, in part due to its sleek interface and well stocked library of TV shows, movies and anime.

Danish police arrested two people on charges of “distributing information on how to access illegal content online.” The sites—Popcorntime.dk and Popcorn-Time.dk—were both shut down, even though neither site hosted illegal content.

This is a new stage in the war against piracy, shooting down the messenger.

Due to the complexity of Popcorn Time and how hard it would be to shut it down, police are attempting to silence anything describing the program. We’re not sure how this will stand in a court of law, since Denmark doesn’t currently have a law preventing people from explaining how to access a program.

Popcorn Time is moving to a peer-to-peer network, to avoid server shutdown in the future. It plans to also make the site more global, meaning if one admin gets hit by authorities others can take over the role of management.

We wouldn’t put it past the UK police to start trying this silencing technique out. The police have already pushed hard to remove piracy, regularly sending court orders to the Internet service providers to block those websites from working in the UK.