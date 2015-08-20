Sky+HD gets new update, new features

Sky+HD boxes are getting their third upgrade this year, and this one will see some new functionality added to the box.

According to a report by Tech Radar, four new features have been implemented into the TV box, including Watch from Start, the Watchlist, the More Like This feature, and the Rotten Tomatoes Audience Scores, which will be released a bit later.

Watch from Start is a nifty feature, and a pretty self-explanatory one, as well. It allows users to watch a movie, which has already started on one of the Sky Movies channels, from the beginning.

Watchlist is a personalised library function. While scrolling through a large movie selection on the Sky+HD box, you will now be able to highlight a film and click the green button on your remote to add it to your Watchlist.

More Like This feature recommends you more movies based on a single one you have got selected. These are based on the existing program tags Sky attaches to its content.

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Scores is not appearing in this update, but will be coming later this year. It is a stars rating for the wealth of films available on its movie channels.

"This is just the latest in a series of enhancements we're rolling out every few months to make sure Sky+ continues to make TV watching a brilliant experience in homes up and down the country," said Luke Bradley-Jones, Director of TV Products at Sky. "The pace at which we're developing for Sky+ has never been quicker - so customers can look forward to more updates later this year and into 2016."