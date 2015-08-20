Over 95% of smartphones sold are iPhone or Android devices

When we think of smartphones, two platforms come to mind: Android and iOS. For some, Windows Phone is there as the third, but as Gartner’s second quarter smartphone sales results show, Microsoft is losing even more ground.

Combined, Android and iOS own 96.8 per cent of the smartphone market. Android actually dropped market share from 83.8 last year to 82.2 per cent this year. Apple managed an increase from 12.2 to 14.6 per cent in the same time period.

Microsoft increased its unit sales over the year, but dropped 0.3 per cent market share. BlackBerry also dropped 0.4 per cent market share, now managing an incremental 0.3 per cent of the total smartphone sales.

Android’s lost market share can be chalked up to Samsung, HTC, Sony and LG all having a bad 2015. Xiaomi, Lenovo and Huawei are all showing growth. China isn’t enough to surpass Apple’s global dominance over the last four quarters with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

These numbers are only going to go more in favour of Apple in the months to come, as it prepares to launch the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and 6C. Once those are available on the market, we expect Apple to jump another one per cent.

The total smartphone sales continue to grow worldwide, from 290 million in the second quarter of 2014 to 329 million in the same quarter 2015.