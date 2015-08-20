Sony unveils fitness wearable SmartBand 2

Sony has unveiled a new fitness wearable called SmartBand 2. The device is a successor to the first SmartBand, and its key feature is an advanced heart rate sensor.

Even though it is a common feature on most fitness wearables today, the heart sensor was absent from the first SmartBand.

This time around, Sony has upped the game. It also features a smart notification system, which works through a set of vibrations and coloured LEDs.

That means you can use the band to keep track of calls, messages, e-mails, and general social notifications.

The device is paired with Sony’s Lifelog app, where you can track all the usual stuff like calories burned and distance covered.

Trusted Reviews quoted Sony Mobile’s senior VP of creative design, who said the device is there to bring meaningful data.

“We set out to create the most advanced wearable at this section of the market – SmartBand 2 has the capability to deliver, and make biometric data meaningful for users within Lifelog,” he said.

Tajima adds: “Not only does it represent a powerful vision of how consumers can learn more about themselves – it allows us to explore exciting new opportunities with development partners.”

Its biggest minus will most likely be the battery, which can last approximately two days on a charge. That is fairly low, considering that the device doesn’t have a display.

Its retail price in Europe is €119 (£85), but the official price for UK is yet to be confirmed. It is safe to assume it won’t differ much from the European price.