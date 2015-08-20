There are fake Ashley Madison search sites out there

The Ashley Madison hack is causing all sorts of trouble now. After it was discovered that a database of 37 million people (10GB data dump) was posted online, people have started looking for names.

Some want to see who is on the list of potential cheaters, while others are suspicious partners.

However, websites have started popping up, which are taking advantage of those people. Instead of giving them information, some sites are just there to collect data people search for.

According a report by Sky, other websites are signing people up with private investigators specialising in detecting infidelity when they enter their details - a breach of privacy that could be just as risky to someone as the original data leak.

Meanwhile genuine websites which let users search for usernames and email addresses are being forced offline by Ashley Madison, which is issuing copyright infringement threats.

One site forced off the web turned on the site's developers, writing in a post: "To Ashley Madison's development team: You should be embarrassed for your train wreck of a database (and obviously security), not sanitising your phone numbers to your database is completely amateur, it's as if the entire site was made by Comp Sci 1XX students."

But in a statement Ashley Madison owner Avid Life Media said: "The criminal, or criminals, involved in this act have appointed themselves as the moral judge, juror, and executioner, seeing fit to impose a personal notion of virtue on all of society.

"We will not sit idly by and allow these thieves to force their personal ideology on citizens around the world."