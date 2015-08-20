Web.com hacked, 93,000 customer credit card numbers accessed

Web.com, a website design, marketing, e-commerce, hosting and domain registration company from Jacksonville, Florida, says it was breached, and its customer data compromised.

Some 93,000 customer credit card numbers may have been accessed, it adds.

The company claims to have more than 3.3 million customers and owns two other well-known web services companies - Register.com and Network Solutions. Web.com says that computer systems at Network Solutions and Register.com weren't affected in the attack.

However, if you have purchased things from Web.com, your credit card may have been compromised, so keep an eye out for fraudulent transactions. The company had said it had noticed the breach during its ongoing security monitoring on August 13. It is currently investigating the matter.

Affected customers should have already received an email about the data compromise, along with what steps they should take. Web.com also said that it sent a letter via snailmail that should arrive in the next few days.

Web.com is advising customers to keep an eye out for any suspicious or unusual activity on any credit/debit cards that have been used with Web.com.

It's also advising customers to monitor their own credit reports through Equifax, Experian, and/or Transunion (it gives contact information to the credit bureaus on its FAQ).

In case a fraudulent charge occurs, the company advises you to "Immediately contact the financial institution that issued the credit/debit card and alert them to the fraudulent charges. They will provide you with instructions on how to dispute the fraudulent charges and issue a new card to avoid any further unauthorized activity.“