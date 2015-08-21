Android Wear update brings interactive faces

The latest Android Wear update allows people to customise the face of their watch, as well as install Google Translate directly on the watch.

The Watch faces allow users to pull up more information and launch apps with a single tap directly from the watch face.

Among the interactive faces are Together, Under Armour and Bits. Together turns your watch face into a place for sharing, and Under Armour keeps you motivated with different fitness stats.

Bits is a face that lets you choose the information you need to see at a glance.

You can pick your favourite watch face here.

Google Translate is even more interesting. It has gotten built-in support, meaning you don’t need an app on your phone in order for it to work.

Google Translate for Android Wear comes with support for 44 languages. One has to simply speak into the watch, flip the wrist, and the translation is out. Translate is also capable of automatically recognising what languages are being spoken. The update also brings Wi-Fi support to the LG’s G Watch R.

The new update to Android Wear has started rolling out as an over-the-air update to all Android Wear watches.

Android Wear is a version of Google's Android operating system designed for smartwatches and other wearables. By pairing with mobile phones running Android version 4.3+, Android Wear integrates Google Now technology and mobile notifications into a smartwatch form factor.

It also adds the ability to download applications from the Google Play Store.

Android Wear supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as a range of features and applications.