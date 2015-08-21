Daily deal: Save over £150 on a Fire HDX tablet with 8.9-inch display

By

So, as another working week draws to close, we've got time for one more bargain before we're greeted by the warm embrace of another weekend.

Today's daily deal features a Fire HDX tablet with 8.9-inch display which can be yours for just £286.00, a tasty saving of £153.00 (35 per cent).

Fire HDX 8.9 is engineered for increased usability, designed to disappear in your hands and features a design with a small bezel, clean lines, and optimised button and charger port placements.

It delivers powerful performance with an ultrafast 2.5 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor, a 8.9-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and 339 ppi, an 8-megapixel rear camera, 2GB of RAM and Wi-Fi that is four times faster than the previous generation.

Fire OS 4 "Sangria" introduces hundreds of new upgrades, platform enhancements and exclusive Amazon services such as Family Library, Fire for Kids

