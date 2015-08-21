Identifying the software, hardware and sensors needed for effective DCIM

The growth of third party cloud suppliers has meant that the reliable operation of data centres has taken on added significance.

Data Centre Infrastructure Management, or DCIM, is key to a well-run data centre and businesses are using a variety of hardware, software and sensors to get the job done.

Real time monitoring is absolutely vital for data centre operators and can help prevent costly failures that can also prove hugely damaging to a company’s reputation. Due to the vast quantities of heat produced by servers, temperature sensors, in conjunction with monitoring software, should be used to determine when systems are close to exceeding accepted levels.

There are a number of products that can be used to reduce the temperature within data centres, including air conditioning systems that use natural resources, like outside air and water, to cool servers. Not only do servers operate more efficiently when at lower temperatures, overheating has been known to cause server room fires, which are capable of causing significant damage to your business.

Visualisation is also proving beneficial for data centre operators, giving them an awareness of what’s going on across the entire facility. Some software packages provide a 3D representation of the building, highlighting potential problem areas through an easy-to-read interface.

In addition, DCIM software often contains a predictive element, analysing servers to indicate where future issues may arise. This can help businesses when it comes to designing the layout of their data centre, particularly if they are expanding by adding new servers.

The main benefit of DCIM is the extra information that it provides data centre operators. With this at their disposal they can more effectively identify and manage problem areas, reducing the likelihood of server downtime.

Register for IP Expo Europe now for FREE and save £35