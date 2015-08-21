UK orders Google to remove links to right to be forgotten stories

Yo dawg, we heard you like the right to be forgotten, so we added a link to the story about us removing links to stories of you doing various illegal activities. It sounds like Xzibit got a job at Google.

The whole point of European Union’s “right to be forgotten” law is to make sure Google removes links to old and outdated news about a person, especially if that news can hurt a person’s business or private opportunity.

But if Google removes the links, then posts a story about removing the link and inside that story names the people and the misdemeanours it removed, then it kind of loses the whole point, right?

Still, that’s exactly what Google did, which is why the UK Information Commissioner's Office ordered Google to remove the links to stories about removing links that can be found by searching for the original complainant's name.

Google initially refused to remove search results to stories about the "right to be forgotten" law, explaining that the censorship of this content is "a matter of significant public importance."

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office agrees, but also believes this is a specific matter that needs different solutions.

"Content relating to the decisions to delist search results may be newsworthy and in the public interest," the Commissioner's Office writes. "However, that interest can be adequately and properly met without a search made on the basis of the complainant's name."

Google has 35 days to comply, or to appeal the order, and something tells me we’ll see the latter.