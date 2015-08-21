UK's first divorce after Ashley Madison filed

It was just a matter of time before someone files for a divorce after the Ashley Madison incident.

According to a report by The Telegraph it happened, and many more are about to come.

Nigel Shepherd, a partner at the family law firm Mills & Reeve, revealed that a married woman had contacted after discovering her partner's details among the millions of leaked accounts.

He told The Times: "If someone finds out if their partner is set up on a site which exists wholly for facilitating adultery, it's hardly surprising they are taking advice about it."

There have also been those who aren't so trigger-happy to give a lawyer a call. Instead, they have contacted Relate, a relationship counselling service.

Denise Knowles, a Relate counsellor, said the leak had brought up "lots of difficult emotions" for those affected. "Even if you haven't been directly affected, the coverage may have prompted you to start questioning your own relationship," she said.

It was also said in the report that the site might be facing tons of civil claims, which might cost them more than a billion pounds.

Luke Scanlon, technology lawyer at Pinsent Masons, said: "The interesting thing about this incident is that recent court decisions in the UK have been leaning towards the view that a claim can be brought when no financial loss occurs but where a person experiences distress as a result of a data breach.

"In the case of Ashley Madison, which is reported has 1.2 million subscribers in the UK alone, if each were to try to claim for £1000 in compensation Ashley Madison could see itself incurring costs of up to £1.2 billion. Even if claims for distress in this case are modest, the sheer volume of data breached and individuals affected in this attack could have a critical impact on the company.

"This event reinforces the need for businesses to not just think about what is mandatory by law in information security, but what is best practice.”