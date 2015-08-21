Whitepaper: Data protection quality plus fast ROI

Protect your data wherever it resides, and bank a quick ROI as well.
Too many organisations today struggle with backup and recovery solutions
that not only fail in their primary mission of reducing the risk of data loss
but also cost far too much — in wasted IT staff time, reduced employee
productivity, monthly fees and ever-growing storage requirements.
You need reliable, automated backups and impact-free replication
to ensure your data is there when you need it, without tying up your
skilled (and expensive) IT professionals. Dell offers a broad array of data
protection software and appliances that protect virtual, physical and cloud
environments — while saving you money. Powerful de-duplication slashes
storage requirements and associated power and cooling costs. And quick,
granular recovery enables all employees to be more effective and better serve
your customers…and your business.
On the following pages, explore how organisations like yours have used Dell’s
data protection products not only to safeguard their critical digital assets, but
also to dramatically reduce costs and improve productivity.
To read more, download the whitepaper below.